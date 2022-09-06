Chinese PV Industry Brief: Maxwell secures 7.2 GW order for HJT solar lines

Maxwell Technology has secured a major order from Huasun Solar. Under the terms of the agreement, the heterojunction solar cell equipment maker will supply 12 production lines with a total capacity of 7.2 GW per year for Huasun Solar's factory in China's Anhui province. Maxwell Technology said the supply contract value exceeded 50% of its revenue for 2021, which was CNY 3.1 billion ($445.5 million). In April, it also announced a contract with India-based Reliance Industries for eight lines, totaling 4.8 GW.

Golden Solar said last week that it will supply approximately 300 MW of heterojunction solar cells and modules to Hong Kong-based First Holding Group, which supplies materials for Swiss rooftop PV brand Megasol. First Holding will have the option of extending the one-year agreement.

Tongwei has announced new solar cell prices, with increases for all of its monocrystalline PV products. The polysilicon supplier and solar cell maker priced its PERC 182 mm cells at CNY 1.31 per watt and its PERC 166 mm cells at CNY 1.29 per watt. It also increased the price of its PERC 210 mm cells to CNY 1.30 per watt.

TBEA has agreed to sell 336,000 metric tons of polysilicon to module manufacturer JinkoSolar in the 2023-30 period. The companies will periodically set the purchase price to reflect market prices.

Solargiga said this week that it has agreed to lease CNY 76.8 million of monosilicon furnaces from Zhejiang Zheyin Financial Leasing for that figure plus around CNY 6.47 million of leasing interest. The equipment – supplied by Xi’an Chuanglian New Energy Equipment to Zhejiang Zheyin – will be used to make solar ingots at Solargiga’s base in Yunnan province, under a 30- month lease.

China Shuifa Singyes Energy’s pivot toward wind ahead of more costly solar projects in the first half was reflected by solar engineering, procurement, and construction revenue of CNY 103 million, versus a wind figure of CNY 1.55 billion. The company announced a six-month net profit for shareholders of CNY 115 million, up from CNY 102 million a year earlier.