China installed 20.37 GW of PV in January-February period

China's NEA said this week that the country's cumulative PV capacity hit 314 GW at the end of February.

The NEW said that new PV installations China deployed 20.37 GW in the first two months of this year, up 88% increase year on year. About 8 GW of this capacity came from large-scale installations, with distributed generation PV systems accounting for the remainder.

The NEA attributed this strong growth to the first-quarter completion of long-delayed projects from 2022. Given that there is now a delayed-projects pipeline of around 34 GW, China could reach an installed PV capacity of more than 54 GW within the first half of this year, it said.

The country added 87.41 GW of new PV capacity in 2022, according to the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA). The CPIA said it expects new PV additions to reach between 95 GW and 120 GW this year.