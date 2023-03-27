Sirea releases storage systems for PV applications

From pv magazine France

Sirea has unveiled a new line of batteries for applications with rooftop PV arrays. The systems have storage capacities ranging from 100 kWh to 1 MWh and can deliver from 20 kW (AC) to 500 kW of output, depending on the model.

The energy company, which is based in the French department of Réunion, says the Programmable Storage Systems (PSS) are calibrated for medium-sized self-consumption projects. They can also be used as tools to optimize electric vehicle charging, network load shedding, or power clipping.

“Our system is particularly suitable for industrial sites, supermarkets or hotels,” said Sirea General Manager Bruno Bouteille.

Sirea says the systems feature thermal regulation devices, fire-detection sensors, and an alarm deferral system. In addition, the so-called “shelter” format allows the systems to be installed outside buildings.

The new products feature control and monitoring systems to regulate temperature variations, control charge/discharge cycles, and the state of the battery.

“Now that the deployment of batteries is becoming more popular, PSS shelters stand out for their ability to manage storage according to customer demand and specifications,” said David Grand, communication manager for Sirea.