US manufacturer releases new dual solar optimizer

From pv magazine USA

California-based Enteligent has introduced a new rapid shutdown device (RSD) with module-level power optimizers and a production monitoring system.

The Enteligent NMax Rapid Shutdown with Optimization device can be attached to a single panel, or it can be paired with two panels. The paired unit can support up to 900 W of maximum power. It offers a pass-through efficiency of 99.8% in full sun, and a maximum power consumption of 1.8 W.

Power optimizers are designed to overcome inherent limitations in PV string installations. In traditional stringed solar arrays, an entire string of panels can only produce as much as the weakest link in the string. This means that shading, soiling, or faults in the panels can severely reduce electricity generation. Power optimizers avoid this issue, allowing each individual panel to achieve its highest output without being affected by others in the array configuration.

The RSD/optimizer dynamically switches in and out of optimization mode when required, resulting in an average of 10% higher electricity from a typical rooftop solar installation, the company said.

The NMax model also has module-level monitoring for reporting solar generation statistics. The monitoring allows installers to validate the panels are functioning properly, helps service providers to diagnose and troubleshoot module issues, and helps homeowners to monitor performance.

Popular content

The model monitors information such as voltage and current inputs and outputs, status errors, internal temperatures, and performance modes, such as pass-through and optimization. The rapid shutdown offers real-time response management.

Enteligent claims that the new product offers a competitive alternative to the power optimizer space, which has long been dominated by market leaders.

“Currently, over 80% of North American rooftop solar installations benefit from power optimization and panel-level monitoring, but this solution is only available from the two leading solution providers who form a market duopoly,” said Sean Burke, chief executive officer of Enteligent.“It also brings alternatives to the solar installer community, who are eager to provide new offerings to differentiate from the large regional and national dealers.”

The product is available for order on the company’s website and sells for $65 or $70 per unit, before tax. The Enteligent NMax RSD with Optimization is compliant with the NEC 2017 and 2020 and UL 1741 standards. It has a NEMA Type 6P enclosure and is SunSpec RSD certified. The company says it will be available in the third quarter, and will be sold through major industry distributors, such as Power Store and ABC Supply.