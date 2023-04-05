India’s Jakson buys 600 MW PV module production line from Jinchen

From pv magazine India
Jakson Group, an Indian energy conglomerate, said this week that it has signed a contract with China’s Jinchen Corp. for a 600 MW PV production line. The deal is a step forward in Jakson’s plan to expand its solar manufacturing capacity in India to 3 GW per year by fiscal 2026, while also serving international markets.
Currently, Jakson has a 500 MW solar module facility in Greater Noida. Jinchen’s 600 MW equipment line will augment its existing capacity in Greater Noida to 1.1 GW.
Jakson said that the installation of the new production line will be completed by the middle of this year. The fully automated line will be equipped to produce the latest p-type, n-type, and G-12 modules, in both mono-facial and bifacial variants.
Popular content
The Indian company first revealed its plan to produce solar panels in September. It said it will expand its cumulative module capacity to 1 GW in five to six months, from 500 MW at present. It aims to have 2 GW of cumulative, operational cell and module capacity by the end of 2024.
The company also has ambitious plans in place for green hydrogen, green ammonia, and electrolyzer production. It is now in talks with leading alkaline electrolyzer technology suppliers to start electrolyzer production under a joint venture.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.