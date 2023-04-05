India’s Jakson buys 600 MW PV module production line from Jinchen

From pv magazine India

Jakson Group, an Indian energy conglomerate, said this week that it has signed a contract with China’s Jinchen Corp. for a 600 MW PV production line. The deal is a step forward in Jakson’s plan to expand its solar manufacturing capacity in India to 3 GW per year by fiscal 2026, while also serving international markets.

Currently, Jakson has a 500 MW solar module facility in Greater Noida. Jinchen’s 600 MW equipment line will augment its existing capacity in Greater Noida to 1.1 GW.

Jakson said that the installation of the new production line will be completed by the middle of this year. The fully automated line will be equipped to produce the latest p-type, n-type, and G-12 modules, in both mono-facial and bifacial variants.

The Indian company first revealed its plan to produce solar panels in September. It said it will expand its cumulative module capacity to 1 GW in five to six months, from 500 MW at present. It aims to have 2 GW of cumulative, operational cell and module capacity by the end of 2024.

The company also has ambitious plans in place for green hydrogen, green ammonia, and electrolyzer production. It is now in talks with leading alkaline electrolyzer technology suppliers to start electrolyzer production under a joint venture.