India’s largest oil company targest 10 GW of renewables by 2030

From pv magazine India
ONGC, India’s largest crude oil and natural gas company, aims to reach 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 with a capital expenditure of $12.18 billion. It had 348 MW of installed renewables capacity as of May 30, 2022, and is targeting 5 GW by 2025.
The company said it sees favorable government policies and viability gap funding for offshore wind as key enablers of the energy transition. It has already signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of the Indian state of Rajasthan to set up 5 GW of renewable energy projects. To achieve its goal, ONGC has partnered with Norway’s Equinor and Indian developer Greenko.
Popular content
Under the agreement with Equinor, the two sides will collaborate on renewables, low-carbon fuel, carbon capture storage (CCS), and carbon capture utilization and sequestration (CCUS) opportunities in India. ONGC and Greenko, meanwhile, plan to jointly explore opportunities in renewables, green hydrogen, and its derivatives, including green ammonia.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.