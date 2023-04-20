ACEN issues works packages for 400 MW solar project in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

The Australian unit of Philippines-based AC Energy says that work on its second large-scale solar project in Australia is set to commence in the coming weeks. It has called for interested parties to submit expressions of interest (EOI) for 14 new work packages that have now opened for the 400 MW Stubbo Solar Farm.

The project will feature more than 930,000 PV panels mounted on single-axis trackers spread across a 1,250-hectare site, about 10 kilometers north of Gulgong, New South Wales. Construction is scheduled to start in May, with works to be completed by May 2025. It is expected that the project will generate up to 400 jobs during the construction phase. Upon completion, it is expected that the facility will produce 1,000 GWh of renewable electricity each year – enough to power more than 185,000 homes.

The project also has development approval for a 200 MWh battery energy storage system. This will allow it to be adapted to dispatch energy during peak hours and provide critical grid stability services.

ACEN has awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Stubbo Solar Farm to the Australian unit of Canada-based PCL Construction. A connection agreement has been signed with infrastructure service provider Lumea and a PV module supply contract has been executed, but ACEN said this week that 14 new work packages have opened for EOI registration for the project.

PCL Construction said the main work packages include civil works, ground pile and mechanical installations, electrical installations, construction of the operations and maintenance facilities, the supply of cables and electrical equipment, and fencing installation. The tender process for the various scopes of works will continue into August.

The Stubbo Solar Farm is ACEN’s second utility-scale solar project in construction, with the 400 MW first stage of its planned 720 MW New England Solar Farm officially opening in March. ACEN said it has more than 1 GW capacity under construction, and more than 8 GW capacity under development.