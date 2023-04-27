Fraunhofer ISE produces hydrogen via PEM electrolyzer with seawater

The power supply for the electrolysis comes from an offshore wind farm directly connected to a 500 MW electrolysis platform. The platform can produce up to 50,000 tons of green hydrogen per year. Fresh water for the PEM electrolyser is obtained by desalinating seawater using residual heat from electrolysis.

The produced hydrogen is purified and dried, compressed to 500 bar, and transferred to a transport vessel that can carry up to 400 tons of hydrogen from the platform to the mainland. This concept is independent of the hydrogen transport pipeline and offers flexibility in the choice of location.

“The results show that the production of hydrogen directly in the sea with a PEM electrolyzer is technically and economically feasible,” explained the scientists.

The project was funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection.

“With the concept presented by the consortium, rapid and large-scale implementation is realistic,” said the researchers.

The concept guarantees the production of hydrogen without territorial competition.

“Offshore hydrogen production offers the opportunity to cover the entire value chain at the national level while decoupling the expansion of offshore wind energy and the expansion of the grid,” said Marius Holst, the project coordinator.

To determine the costs of hydrogen production, the first step was to determine the cost-optimal capacity of the offshore wind farm based on the electrolysis capacity of 500 MW. The minimum hydrogen production costs result from a wind power of 602 MW. In this case, they amount to 5.92 EUR/kg with just under 5,000 full charge hours of electrolysis.