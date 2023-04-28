Beny Electric presents 600 W microinverter for balcony solar modules

Chinese inverter manufacturer and storage system supplier Zhejiang Beny Electric has unveiled new 600 W microinverters for small-sized residential PV systems and balcony solar panels.

“With a maximum industry input current of 18A and support for a DC:AC ratio of up to 1.5 times, it is perfect for homeowners seeking the latest in energy-efficient technology,” the company said in a statement. “The core control chip is automotive-grade, ensuring full output even in environments with temperatures ranging from 50 C to 55 C, and can still achieve 60% output at 70 C.”

The new product is available in three versions, with rated outputs of 500 W, 550 W, and 600 W.

The BYM600W microinverter has an efficiency of 96.5%, a European efficiency of 96%, and a maximum power point tracker (MPPT) efficiency of 99.9%. It has an operating voltage range of 18 V to 60 V, a maximum input voltage of 60 V, and a maximum input current of 18.5 A.

The new products also feature an operating voltage range of 16 V to 60 V, a maximum input voltage of 60 V, and a maximum input current of 20 A. Its MPPT voltage range is 24-50 V and night power consumption is less than 100 mW. They measure 210 mm x 230 mm x 34 mm and weigh 2.39 kg, with an IP67 enclosure and cooling systems based on natural convection.

“The product has undergone rigorous aging and quality reliability testing, with a mean time between failures (MTBF) of over 30 years, and comes with a maximum warranty of 25 years,” the manufacturer stated.

Beny Electric – based in Wenzhou, China – recently released a 2.5 kWh battery for residential applications and a micro-inverter series for residential and commercial PV systems.