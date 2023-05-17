Indian utility to assess feasibility of 130 MW floating solar plant

From pv magazine India
State-run power producer NTPC will conduct a feasibility study for a 130 MW floating solar power plant in Gomati district, Tripura.
As of April 30, 2023, Tripura's installed solar power capacity stood at 17.93 MW, comprising ground-mount (5 MW), rooftop (4.78 MW), and off-grid installations (8.15 MW).
To boost renewable energy, the Tripura state government has signed an agreement with NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL) to develop floating solar and ground-mounted renewable energy projects.
Popular content
Gujarat State Electricity Corp. Ltd. (GSECL) is seeking a consultant to establish a 1.5 GW floating solar plant in Gujarat's Tapi district, with bids accepted until June 1.
The prospective consultant should have completed a feasibility study and prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for a cumulative 100 MW of floating solar projects in India within the last seven years. The location details for the 1.5 GW floating solar park will be shared with the successful bidder upon finalization of the tender by GSECL.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.