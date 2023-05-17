Indian utility to assess feasibility of 130 MW floating solar plant

NTPC says it will assess the feasibility of a 130 MW floating solar plant in the Indian state of Tripura, while Gujarat State Electricity is seeking consultancy services for a proposed 1.5 GW floating solar plant.

NTPC floating solar project

Image: NTPC

From pv magazine India

State-run power producer NTPC will conduct a feasibility study for a 130 MW floating solar power plant in Gomati district, Tripura.

As of April 30, 2023, Tripura's installed solar power capacity stood at 17.93 MW, comprising ground-mount (5 MW), rooftop (4.78 MW), and off-grid installations (8.15 MW).

To boost renewable energy, the Tripura state government has signed an agreement with NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL) to develop floating solar and ground-mounted renewable energy projects.

Gujarat State Electricity Corp. Ltd. (GSECL) is seeking a consultant to establish a 1.5 GW floating solar plant in Gujarat's Tapi district, with bids accepted until June 1.

The prospective consultant should have completed a feasibility study and prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for a cumulative 100 MW of floating solar projects in India within the last seven years. The location details for the 1.5 GW floating solar park will be shared with the successful bidder upon finalization of the tender by GSECL.

