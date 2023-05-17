Indian utility to assess feasibility of 130 MW floating solar plant

To boost renewable energy, the Tripura state government has signed an agreement with NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL) to develop floating solar and ground-mounted renewable energy projects.

Gujarat State Electricity Corp. Ltd. (GSECL) is seeking a consultant to establish a 1.5 GW floating solar plant in Gujarat's Tapi district, with bids accepted until June 1.

The prospective consultant should have completed a feasibility study and prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for a cumulative 100 MW of floating solar projects in India within the last seven years. The location details for the 1.5 GW floating solar park will be shared with the successful bidder upon finalization of the tender by GSECL.