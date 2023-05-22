Large-scale PV business still see growth in Italy

Leading PV developers have announced a number of new solar projects in Italy that will total 939 MW of new capacity in the country. Among the planned projects are PV plants from Repsol, Comal and Sonnedix.

Repsol is set to begin construction of its first two PV facilities, with a combined capacity of 11 MW, in the southern Puglia region. The solar parks are part of the Spanish company’s planned 825 MW of PV projects slated for Italy, where it is also developing 943 MW of wind power.

Repsol’s vast Italian portfolio comprises acquisition of various projects, including those deriving from its recent takeover of Asterion Energies, in the regions of Puglia, Lazio, Sardinia, Umbria, Sicily, Basilicata, Molise and Tuscany.

Popular content

Comal will build an 80 MW solar facility on the island of Sardinia for Italian energy company Saras. The plant is scheduled to be constructed in the first half of 2024 in Cagliari. Comal has signed an agreement with a Saras subsidiary, Sardeolica, for construction of the facility.

Meanwhile, Sonnedix has begun construction of two PV plants with a combined capacity of 34 MW in the central Lazio region. Sonnedix has signed a 10-year PPA with Norwegian energy group Statkraft for the facilities, which will supply 48 gigawatt-hours per year. This deal marks the second collaboration between Sonnedix and Statkraft in Italy and their third in Europe. Last year the companies signed power purchases agreements for a solar portfolio in Italy with a total capacity of 22 MW.