Portuguese group Metalogalva opens US factory

The Portuguese company Metalogalva, specialized in engineering and manufacture of steel and metal structures for the photovoltaic industry, will inaugurate its first factory in the United States this week, in which it expects to invest €6 million and see sales of €80 million in 2024.
The plant, which will employ about 130 people, is located in the city of Memphis, Tennessee.
Metalogalva said in a statement that the facility would be used as a manufacturing and distribution center for MSS Steel Tubes, which produces parts for manufacturers of solar panels.
MSS Steel Tubes USA is a subsidiary of MSS Steel Tubes, owned by Metalogalva in partnership with the Brazilian group Soufer.
Founded in 1971, Metalogalva – Irmãos Silvas is the oldest company in the VigentGroup. The company is currently present in 15 countries (Portugal, Spain, France, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Britain, Algeria, Ukraine, Senegal, Brazil, France, Canada, Angola and Saudi Arabia) and operates 16 industrial units in Germany, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, Ukraine, Angola, Poland, Portugal and now in the US.
Metalogalva has annual revenue of €147 million.
