ACEN secures approval for 1.4 GW / 2.8 GWh battery in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

ACEN Australia, the Australian unit of Philippines-based clean energy company AC Energy, is set to install Australia’s biggest battery at 1.4 GW / 2.8 GWh near Uralla, in northern New South Wales.

The company said the New South Wales government has approved its plans to increase the size of its New England battery from 200 MW/400 MWh to a version seven times as large. The battery will be stationed next to ACEN Australia’s 720 MW (AC) New England Solar Farm. The first 400 MW stage of the solar farm opened in March.

Popular content

The expanded battery stays within the approved site boundary, using additional land for construction purposes, according to ACEN Australia. The chosen area's proximity to the substation allows for connection to the electricity transmission network. ACEN Australia's modification plans for the solar project's stage two include unspecified changes aimed at optimizing the project and progressing toward construction.