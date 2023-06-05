The Hydrogen Stream: Oman awards large-scale green hydrogen projects

Hydrom has awarded three hydrogen projects in Oman through a public auction, with the Amnah consortium winning block Z1-01. BP Oman secured block Z1-03, and the Green Energy Oman consortium obtained block Z1-04. Hydrom has also signed an agreement with the Omani government for land rights and an agreement with OQ Gas Networks to collaborate on green hydrogen pipeline development.
Delft University researchers have found that temperature and pressure are the main limitations for variable operation in PV-powered electrolysis systems. They said that the electrical response of water electrolyzers is not a concern. “The practical solar-to-hydrogen efficiency of these systems is in the range of 10% even with a very high coupling factor exceeding 99% for directly coupled systems,” they wrote in “Dynamic operation of water electrolyzers: A review for applications in photovoltaic systems integration.” They said that incorporating a battery could enhance solar-to-hydrogen efficiency, although it might increase the cost. They also said that the intermittency of solar irradiance, rather than its variability, poses the biggest challenge for PV-hydrogen systems in terms of operation and degradation.
Canadian researchers have identified key characteristics of cost-efficient H2 liquefaction systems, including higher production rates (>100 ton/day), higher efficiency (>40%), lower specific energy consumption (<6 kWh/kgLH2), and lower investment costs (1-2 $/kgLH2). In their review of methods to enhance liquefaction performance, the team highlights challenges faced by liquid H2 storage systems, such as high specific energy consumption (SEC), low energy efficiency, high cost, and boil-off gas losses. They propose solutions like an ACC, an ejector refrigeration cycle, LN2/LNG/LAC energy recovery, CRCs, and a mixed refrigerant system. The review, published by the American Chemical Society, also suggests integration with other hybrid structures and optimization algorithms.
European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson and German Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck have discussed linking the new European Hydrogen Bank with Germany's H2Global initiative to enhance the global hydrogen expansion. In a joint statement, they said that H2Global will be open to all EU governments interested in hydrogen tenders and highlighted plans for a joint European auction, in collaboration with the European Hydrogen Bank, to contribute to international hydrogen imports
Ireland and Germany have formalized their collaboration in green hydrogen through a joint declaration of intent, allowing for future expansion. Ireland, with its abundant wind resources, is developing a National Hydrogen Strategy, which will soon be finalized. “Hydrogen represents one of the best ways of capturing these resources and sharing them with European partners including Germany,” said Irish Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan.
The Mukran project partners have started developing new mobile hydrogen storage systems. They are working on two spherical accumulators with different material compositions: one made of steel alloys and another with a steel inner layer and a carbon fiber-reinforced plastic outer shell. The researchers aim to achieve cost savings, durability, and improved recyclability through these material choices. The project is part of the TransHyDE hydrogen lead project, which is funded with approximately €19 million ($20.3 million) by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).
TES has partnered with TotalEnergies to develop the first large-scale e-natural gas (e-NG) production unit in the United States. The project, using renewable hydrogen and CO2, aims to produce 100,000 to 200,000 metric tons of e-NG per year. The partners will equally own and operate the project, with TotalEnergies and TES conducting preliminary studies and targeting a Final Investment Decision (FID) in 2024. The project is anticipated to benefit from tax credits under the US Inflation Reduction Act.
