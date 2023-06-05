The Hydrogen Stream: Oman awards large-scale green hydrogen projects

Delft University researchers have found that temperature and pressure are the main limitations for variable operation in PV-powered electrolysis systems. They said that the electrical response of water electrolyzers is not a concern. “The practical solar-to-hydrogen efficiency of these systems is in the range of 10% even with a very high coupling factor exceeding 99% for directly coupled systems,” they wrote in “Dynamic operation of water electrolyzers: A review for applications in photovoltaic systems integration.” They said that incorporating a battery could enhance solar-to-hydrogen efficiency, although it might increase the cost. They also said that the intermittency of solar irradiance, rather than its variability, poses the biggest challenge for PV-hydrogen systems in terms of operation and degradation.