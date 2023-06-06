French agrivoltaics specialist uses AI for landscape integration

From pv magazine France

French agrivoltaics specialist GLHD has developed a digital tool for viewing its projects in augmented reality.

Designed for use on tablets by the Bordeaux-based startup Yzar, the application allows its users to display and visualize the fixed structures or trackers of an agrivoltaic farm in a given landscape.

On the basis of this first overview, future residents in the nearby areas will have the possibility of rolling back the panels and simulating the appearance of hedges to become aware of the various landscape integration solutions. They can also move under the structures at the selected anchor point to check the different visual perceptions as they get closer to the project.

“The use of augmented reality is particularly relevant to represent agrivoltaism. The concept of agricultural production in an agrivoltaic system can be complex to understand, as can landscape integration solutions. With this application, the inhabitants of a territory concerned can realize in real time the true size of objects at different distances. This immediacy is important to objectify preconceptions and stimulate everyone's contributions,” said Pierre Jeanne, president and co-founder of Yzar.

Popular content

Founded in 2017, Yzar develops innovative visualization solutions to help its customers simplify the understanding of their projects by offering precise, animated, and interactive 3D representations, distributed in augmented reality mainly on smartphones or tablets.

“The test that we conducted during a walk allowed participants to understand how trackers work and to visualize the landscape integration that was imagined in consultation with the local communities and authorities,” said Anaïs Plumer, project manager at GLHD.

The company tested the application for the first time on the Précy-le-Sec agrivoltaic project site in Yonne. Created in Martillac near Bordeaux in 2018, GLHD now supports more than 200 active operators involved in the design of agrivoltaic projects.