Luxembourg allocates 43.3 MW of PV in first self-consumption tender

Luxembourg's Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Energy have chosen 85 projects totaling 43.3 MW in the country's inaugural solar self-consumption tender. The selected projects will receive €16.1 million ($17.2 million) in rebates out of a €30 million budget.
The tender encompassed three project categories: installations ranging from 30 kW to 200 kW, with a subsidy ceiling of €810/kW; arrays with an installed power of 200 kW to 500 kW, with a subsidy ceiling of €610/kW; and PV systems with a capacity between 500 kW and 5 MW, with a subsidy ceiling of €530/kW.
The third category secured the largest portion, with 32.7 MW of assigned capacity and €9.7 million in funds. The second category obtained 8.24 MW and €3.2 million, while the first category was awarded 5.37 MW and €3.0 million.
The chosen developers now have 18 months to finalize their projects. Economy Minister Franz Fayot stated, “We are directing investments towards renewable energies and encouraging more industrial and service companies to invest in energy independence and renewables.”
The ministry plans to launch the second tender of this kind in July. As of the end of 2022, Luxembourg had approximately 319 MW of installed PV capacity, with around 42 MW of new solar additions last year, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.
