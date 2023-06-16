Wavelabs launches high efficiency cell testing equipment for production and research

Germany-based Wavelabs Solar Metrology Systems GmbH has released two new solar simulators for high-efficiency cell testing, one for use in production lines, and the other for use in research laboratories. Like the module testing equipment Wavelabs launched earlier this week, the cell testing equipment is based on its light-emitting diode (LED) flasher technology.

The Sinus-360 PRO is designed to be fast enough to be used inline by cell manufacturers. It is made to test high-efficiency solar cell technologies, such as passivated emitter rear contact (PERC), heterojunction (HJT), and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon).

The size of the illumination area is 260 mm x 260 mm, which means it can accommodate the newer, larger cell sizes. It has nineteen individually controlled LED channels with optional rear flasher, electroluminescence and infrared imaging modules, enabling manufacturers to run several inspection protocols in a single, small-footprint machine.

The research lab-sized, Sinus-360 Advanced, has twenty-seven individually controlled LED channels, and is optimized to test perovskite-silicon tandem cells. A prototype has been in use by researchers at the solar cell calibration laboratory (CalTec) of the Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin in Germany since 2022.

“[It] gives us the greatest possible freedom in adjusting the spectral distribution of the solar simulator. Moreover, we are already prepared for measurements of tandem solar cells, which will become increasingly important in the future and whose measurement requires an adjustment of the irradiance of the individual sub-cells,” said Karsten Bothe, head of CalTec in a statement.

The Sinus-360 Advanced was selected as an Intersolar Award 2023 winner at the Munch-based Intersolar exhibition.