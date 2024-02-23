Navitas Solar introduces n-type TOPCon bifacial modules

From pv magazine India
Navitas Solar, an Indian module manufacturer with a production capacity of 2 GW per year, has launched its latest n-type TOPCon bifacial modules at Intersolar India 2024. The modules offer power ratings of 560 W and 630 W.
Its n-Type TOPCon modules come with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty. These are built with 182 mm (M10), 16BB, half-cut cells. The panels can be used with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V. The operational temperature range is from -40 C to 85 C.
The company produces polycrystalline, mono PERC and TOPCon solar modules ranging from 5 W to 720 W per panel. Its Navitas Alpha Renewables subsidiary manufactures solar encapsulants and backsheets.
Navitas Solar also provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for residential, commercial, and industrial clients on rooftops, as well as open-access solar parks.
