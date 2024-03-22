The Hydrogen Stream: Germany mulls Namibian hydrogen investment

Nikola has inaugurated its first Hyla high-pressure modular refueling station and facility in southern California, operational since February. The company said the station in the Canadian province of Ontario can fuel up to 40 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric Class 8 trucks per day, as part of its plans to develop nine refueling solutions by mid-2024, expanding to 14 by year-end.

Popular content

Angi Energy Systems has started building a $4 million hydrogen refueling test facility in the US state of Wisconsin. “The new facility will be a cornerstone for R&D activity and will play a pivotal role in the testing, and validation of hydrogen refueling station systems and components – including functional testing of globally standardized SAE J2601 refueling protocols for gaseous hydrogen,” said the US company.