Zambia set for 60 MW/20 MWh of solar, storage

Turkey’s YEO is partnering with Zambian sustainable energy company GEI Power to develop a 60 MW/20 MWh solar plant with battery storage in Choma district, southern Zambia.
The facility has been touted as Zambia’s first solar plant with battery storage. Valued at approximately $65 million, it is scheduled to reach commercial operations in September 2025 and serve at least 65,000 households with electricity. GEI Power Managing Director Ignatius Anayawa said that feasibility studies, environmental impact assessment and grid impact studies have been conducted.
Zambian Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Francesca Chisangano Zyambo has urged the two parties to move quickly to commission the project, as the facility will be important for mitigating power shortages in the country.
“We also want to tap into the engineering and battery storage innovation expertises from Turkey and set up an assembly plant in the country” she said.
Zambia's installed solar capacity stood at 124 MW at the end of 2023, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
In April, Canadian developer SkyPower Global signed a 1 GW power purchase agreement with state-owned utility Zambia Electricity Supply Corp.
