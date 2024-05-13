Midea unveils outdoor residential heat pump

US-based heating specialist Midea has developed a new outdoor, central ducted heat pump for residential applications.

“This latest generation of the Evox series, featuring the Evox G3 Heat Pump and Evox G3 Air Handling Unit (AHU), represents the future of electric, inverter-driven heat pump technology as the solution for home heating and cooling upgrades, designed to deliver unparalleled heating/cooling comfort, performance and ease of installation across North America,” the manufacturer said in statement.

It claimed that the new product is suitable for all climates and is designed “to defy harsh winter temperatures.”

The Evox G3 Heat Pump weighs 1.5 tons to 5 tons and has a coefficient of performance of 1.8. It is 36 cm to 53 cm wide, which the company said ensures easy deployment in challenging spaces such as attics and basements. It can reportedly provide up to 100% heating output down to -25 C and operate “effectively” down to -30 C.

The heat pump also features an enhanced vapor injection (EVI) technology and a multi-layer heat exchanger. These components enable it to operate with auxiliary sources of heat and achieve high comfort levels also in extremely cold weather conditions.

Popular content

“Evox G3 also has you covered in the summer, with a cooling efficiency of up to 19 SEER2 that can provide energy savings of up to 32.5% compared to the conventional 14.3 SEER systems currently popular on the market,” said the company.

The EVI technology combines a two-stage refrigerant compression process with an intermediary injection of additional refrigerant vapor, which reportedly increases overall performance and coefficient of performance.

“The injection of vapor refrigerant facilitates higher output temperatures while simultaneously expanding the operational range of the heat pump, thereby ensuring outstanding functionality even in sub-zero conditions,” said Midea. “Its multi-position installation configuration means contractors can stock one stock keeping unit and install it in six configurations.”