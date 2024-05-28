Solarwatt shuts down battery factory in Germany

From pv magazine Germany

Solarwatt, a German solar module and battery manufacturer, said this week that it plans to stop production of battery storage systems at its facility in Dresden, Germany, at the end of the year.

“For economic reasons, continued operation in Germany beyond 2024 is unfortunately no longer possible in the foreseeable future,” said Solarwatt CEO Detlef Neuhaus.

Around 170 of its 750 employees will be affected by the closure of module and battery production in Germany.

The company said it will completely move its battery and panel production to Asia in the future.

“We are currently qualifying a production partner for our new generation of products,” said Neuhaus.

In the future, Solarwatt said it wants to focus on complete solutions and energy management.