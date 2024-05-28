The Hydrogen Stream: Climate group dampens hopes for blue hydrogen

T.E. H2 and Verbund have agreed to study the implementation of the H2 Notos green hydrogen project in Tunisia for large-scale pipeline exports to Central Europe. T.E. H2, a joint venture between TotalEnergies and the Eren Group, said that the H2 Notos project aims to produce green hydrogen by electrolyzing desalinated seawater using renewable electricity from onshore solar and wind farms. Initially, the project plans to produce 200,000 tons of green hydrogen per year, with potential expansion to 1 million tons per year in southern Tunisia. H2 Notos could benefit from the SoutH2 Corridor, a dedicated pipeline linking North Africa to Italy, Austria and Germany, which is scheduled for commissioning around 2030.

PowerCell has signed an order for two 100 kW marine fuel-cell systems from O.S. Energy for the Transship II sustainable vessel project. “This order represents a significant expansion of PowerCell’s offerings into the segment of smaller commercial and leisure vessels, including both retrofits and new builds, and shows that the technology is ready for wider uptake,” said Sweden-based PowerCell.

Switch Maritime has secured a certificate of inspection (COI) from the US Coast Guard, allowing the Sea Change to begin zero-emission public ferry services. The vessel, powered by hydrogen fuel cells, can travel up to 300 nautical miles at speeds up to 15 knots. Switch Maritime said that Sea Change is the first hydrogen-fuel vessel in the United States to receive this approval.