The Hydrogen Stream: Climate group dampens hopes for blue hydrogen
Solutions for Our Climate (SFOC) says in a new report that blue hydrogen might not be an effective climate solution, while TotalEnergies and its partners have agreed to explore green hydrogen potential in Tunisia.
SFOC said in a new report that South Korea’s Boryeong Blue Hydrogen Project, led by Korea Midland Power Co. (Komipo) and SK E&S, will result in significant methane emissions. “This finding contradicts claims by the government and the energy industry that blue hydrogen is a climate solution,” said SFOC. The $4 billion initiative aims to produce 250,000 tons of blue hydrogen per year, primarily for power generation at three existing gas-fired power plants and one new facility. “While the plan aims to replace 30% of gas use at these facilities, the expected reduction in emissions is only 11%, according to the study,” said SFOC. “The new gas plant, with a planned co-firing rate of 50%, is expected to achieve only a 22% emissions reduction.” It claimed that the limited positive climate impact would mainly be due to the lower amount of energy that hydrogen can produce per volume of fuel compared to gas.
T.E. H2 and Verbund have agreed to study the implementation of the H2 Notos green hydrogen project in Tunisia for large-scale pipeline exports to Central Europe. T.E. H2, a joint venture between TotalEnergies and the Eren Group,said that the H2 Notos project aims to produce green hydrogen by electrolyzing desalinated seawater using renewable electricity from onshore solar and wind farms. Initially, the project plans to produce 200,000 tons of green hydrogen per year, with potential expansion to 1 million tons per year in southern Tunisia. H2 Notos could benefit from the SoutH2 Corridor, a dedicated pipeline linking North Africa to Italy, Austria and Germany, which is scheduled for commissioning around 2030.
PowerCell has signed an order for two 100 kW marine fuel-cell systems from O.S. Energy for the Transship II sustainable vessel project. “This order represents a significant expansion of PowerCell’s offerings into the segment of smaller commercial and leisure vessels, including both retrofits and new builds, and shows that the technology is ready for wider uptake,” said Sweden-based PowerCell.
Popular content
Switch Maritime has secured a certificate of inspection (COI) from the US Coast Guard, allowing the Sea Change to begin zero-emission public ferry services. The vessel, powered by hydrogen fuel cells, can travel up to 300 nautical miles at speeds up to 15 knots. Switch Maritime said that Sea Change is the first hydrogen-fuel vessel in the United States to receive this approval.
Shell and H.D. Hyundai have revealed plans to jointly develop technologies for liquefied hydrogen carriers, according to South Korean media reports. H.D. Korea Shipbuilding will focus on large liquefied hydrogen tanks and cargo operating systems, while H.D. Hyundai Heavy Industries will develop hydrogen engines and design the carriers.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.