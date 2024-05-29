Chinese PV Industry Brief: Renshine plans GW-scale perovskite PV panel factory

Renshine Solar has signed an agreement to invest CNY 1 billion to set up a gigawatt-scale perovskite cell project in the Economic and Technological Development Zone (ETDZ) in Changshu, Jiangsu province. The company started operating a 150 MW production line for perovskite modules in January. It has claimed that its commercial modules have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 18.4%.

Jiangsu Sun Group has started building a 6 GW solar cell project in Baishui county, Shaanxi province. The company said it aims to reach a total solar cell production capacity of 6 GW with a planned investment of CNY 1.8 billion, but it did not reveal the cell type. The project, which spans 120,000 square meters, will be implemented in two construction phases. The first phase will have an annual production capacity up to 2.5 GW. Sun Group, which was established in 1992, produces diamond wire, welding tape, silver paste, and other products.

Popular content

Silver Star Energy has revealed plans to invest CNY 219.6 million in distributed-generation PV projects. It said it will install 72 MW of distributed-generation solar projects on vacant land and unused rooftops of factories owned by China Aluminum Corp. and Ningxia Energy Group, under energy management contracts.