Energy Vault unveils design partnership for gravity storage in skyscrapers

From pv magazine ESS News site

Energy Vault has announced a strategic partnership with Chicago-based architecture and engineering firm SOM to integrate its gravity energy storage solutions into future building design.

Under the terms of the agreement, SOM will be the exclusive architect and structural engineer for new Energy Vault gravity energy storage systems (GESS), incorporating the technology into tall buildings in urban environments and deployable structures in natural environments.

The two parties began working together within the last twelve months, including collaboration on four new Energy Vault GESS solutions. The solutions include EVu, a superstructure tower design that enables GESS integration in tall buildings through a hollow structure over 300 meters and up to 1,000 meters high. The design promises multi-GWh gravity-based energy storage that can power both the building itself and nearby structures, with a carbon payback within three to four years.

Energy Vault’s other new solutions include EVc, a cylindrical shaped solution for large scale pumped hydro energy storage within tall buildings using a modular water-based system, EVy, which is designed for pre-existing slopes and topography and EV0, which is designed to utilize the benefits of traditional pumped hydro storage without concrete production and environmental disruption.

