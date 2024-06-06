Kosovo opens subsidy scheme for solar thermal systems

Kosovo’s Ministry of Economy has opened a funding call aimed at household consumers looking to install a solar system for heating sanitary water.

The funding opportunity will subsidize 40% of the investment value of a complete sanctuary water heating solar system, or up to €1,000.

The application process for the subsidy is divided into two phases. Applications to the first phase are open now, until August 31. The second phase will then open on October 31.

The Ministry of Economy says it encourages “all interested parties to take advantage of this subsidy opportunity”.

Earlier this year, Kosovo announced plans to auction off 950 MW of renewables over the next two years, totaling €1.2 billion investment. The country is aiming to source 35% of its electricity from renewables by 2031.