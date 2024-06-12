BASF, NGK launch sodium-sulfur battery with less than 1% degradation rate

From pv magazine ESS News site

BASF Stationary Energy Storage, a subsidiary of chemical company BASF, and Japanese ceramics manufacturer NGK Insulators have launched a new version of their sodium-sulfur (NAS) batteries.

The containerized NAS Model L24 battery jointly developed by the partners, whose cooperation started in 2019, boasts a few technological improvements. Compared to the previously available battery type, the new NAS battery is characterized by a significantly lower degradation rate of less than 1% per year thanks to reduced corrosion in battery cells.

Another technical achievement is an improved thermal management system in battery modules, which enables a longer continuous discharge. For instance, in the case of discharging at 200 kW-dc per NAS Model L24 unit, the continuous discharging duration is six hours.

The new technology elements have been incorporated into the field-proven battery design. Namely, NAS batteries were implemented practically for the first time in the world by NGK and since then installed at over 250 locations worldwide, with a total output of over 720 MW and a total capacity of around 5 GWh installed.

Like the earlier version, the new concept complies with the latest safety standards for energy storage installations, such as UL1973 and UL9540A.

