Tesla launches Powerwall 3 in UK & Germany

From pv magazine ESS News site

Tesla says its new home battery, the Powerwall 3, has twice the power of the previous model with a battery capacity of 13.5 kWh and a maximum charging and discharging capacity of 4.6 kW. The size of the overall installation is variable according to customer needs: Up to four Powerwall 3 batteries can be scaled for one application. The product can be managed via the Tesla App and adapted to different needs. It weighs 130 kg and measures 1099 x 609 x 193 mm.

The US company is highlighting the advantage of “emergency power protection” offered by its new Powerwall generation. This feature means the Powerwall can automatically detect failures and become the house’s energy source when the mains power fails. In the event of a power failure in Europe, the inverter can deliver between 3.68 and 11.04 kilowatts.

The company points out that the integrated photovoltaic inverter also means customers do not have to purchase a third-party inverter. DC coupling ensures greater energy efficiency and easier installation, as fewer components must be installed.

New thermal management system

The thermal management system of the photovoltaic home storage system has also been redesigned based on the technology of the Tesla Model 3 electric car. This means installation is possible indoors and outdoors and can be operated at temperatures between -20 and 50 degrees Celsius. In addition, the robust design can withstand extreme weather conditions, so normal operation is guaranteed even in high humidity and flooding up to 60 centimeters of water.

