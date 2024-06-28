‘We expect to ship 40 GW of back contact products in 2025’

As part of our Intersolar 2024 interview series, pv magazine spoke with Dennis She, Senior VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Longi Solar, about the company’s transition to the back contact (BC) technology, the expected shipment volumes for 2024, and the strategy to address overcapacity and pricing issues. He also spoke about Longi’s plans in the hydrogen sector and said the company does not intend to enter the energy storage business.

Dennis She and pv magazine editor at large Jonathan Gifford

Image: pv magazine

