India launches several green hydrogen tenders

From pv magazine India

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals has begun accepting bids for a green hydrogen production plant to supply 10 ktpa of green hydrogen on a build-own-operate basis. The company will sign a 25-year gas purchase agreement with the successful bidder.

The bidder must design, build, finance, test, commission, own, operate, and maintain the unit, supplying green hydrogen continuously during the refinery's on-stream days. The green hydrogen unit's turnaround will align with the refinery's turnaround/shutdown.

The plant must use water electrolysis technology and renewable energy for round-the-clock operation.

Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) plans to issue a second tender to set up 450,000 mtpa of production facilities for green hydrogen and its derivatives in India under the SIGHT Scheme. The tender document will be issued soon.