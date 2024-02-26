SECI unveils India’s largest solar-battery storage project

From pv magazine India

SECI, under India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), has commissioned India’s largest BESS in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, with 152.325 MWh of installed capacity and 100 MW AC dispatchable capacity.

The solar power will be purchased by Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co. Ltd (CSPDCL) to meet the energy demand of the state during peak hours.

The project is supported by the World Bank, SECI’s internal resources, and domestic loans.

Tata Power Solar Systems is the 10-year operation and maintenance support provider.