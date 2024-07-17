Weiheng Ecactus releases high voltage lithium iron phosphate battery for residential PV

Chinese battery supplier Weiheng Ecactus has launched “Myrtillo,” its new 4.99 kWh high voltage storage system for residential applications.

The systems feature lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP) batteries from unspecified top global suppliers. “Myrtillo uses industry-leading LFP battery cells, which have passed the industry’s most stringent safety certification, UL 9540A,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “More sensors, high-temperature refractory insulation pads and explosion valves make module-level safety promise.”

The company said the new battery gives users the flexibility to connect up to six units in parallel and reach a capacity of 29.9 kWh. It measures 600 mm x 300 mm x 575 mm and weighs 69 kg.

The battery's specifications include a nominal voltage is 96 V, an operating voltage is 84-108 V, and an IP65 protection level. It also features natural cooling, a depth-of-discharge of 90%, and a 4-layer protection design, including a built-in fire protection module.

The new product reportedly has a lifecycle of more than 10,000 cycles.

“Fully self-developed BMS and EMS, integrating cloud-native technology and machine learning platform, provide prediction, planning, control and protection in the whole life cycle of the device,” the spokesperson added. “Remarkably, it delivers 100% power even at -20℃, guaranteeing uninterrupted energy supply regardless of the environment.”

The system also features an integrated plug-in terminal that replaces traditional hand wiring and ensures a hassle-free setup, according to the manufacturer. “With guided quick connectors between battery modules, the auto-plug functionality activates once stacked, eliminating the need for cables,” the spokesperson stated, noting that a stackable installation would require 15 minutes.