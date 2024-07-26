Enel Chile begins commercial operation of its largest hybrid project in the country

From pv magazine LatAm

Enel Chile has begun commercial operation of its new photovoltaic plant, the PFV Las Salinas stages 1, 2 and 3, with a net installed capacity of 205 MW, which will operate jointly with one of its wind farms, the 112 MW Sierra Gorda Este.

Located approximately 60 kilometers from the city of Calama, the Las Salinas hybrid project is made up of a total of 458,044 bifacial type panels. The wind farm was commissioned in 2017. Enel Green Power obtained environmental approval for the 404 MW Sierra Gorda solar project in May 2021. Not known as Las Salinas at the time, it was the largest PV plant in Chile and planned to be hybridized with the wind farm.

In this way, both units will operate jointly, “making them the largest industrial-scale hybrid renewable generation center in the country, capable of generating around 910 GWh per year, enough energy to power over 415,000 Chilean homes,” Enel stated.

At the end of 2023, Enel Green Power Chile announced plans to invest $2.3 billion in Chile until 2026. Of this, 44% will be allocated to the development of renewable energy projects, such as solar PV and wind power, with another 25% allocated for storage technologies.