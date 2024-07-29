Chile boasts 3,962 MW of PV under construction

From pv magazine LatAm
Chilean energy association Generadoras Chile has presented its monthly bulletin for June showing that the National Electric System (SEN) has a total installed capacity of 33,580 MW, of which 22,121 MW correspond to renewable energy.
Currently, 8,292 MW are under construction, with 99% of renewable projects. Of these, 47.8% are photovoltaic (3,962 MW), 22.7% wind (1,882 MW) and 18.5% (1,530 MW) are battery storage systems (BESS).
In addition, in terms of environmental assessment, projects totaling 1,069 MW were entered into theof which 61% are photovoltaic. Initiatives for 1,361 MW were approved, with an associated investment of $1.26 billion.
In addition, 67% of electricity production during June stemmed from renewable sources, exceeding 50% on 29 of the 30 days of the month. Hydropower topped the list, contributing 35% of monthly generation, followed by solar energy, which accounted for 15% of monthly generation, with an instantaneous solar share peaking at 53% on June 1 at 12:00 p.m. The leading regions were Antofagasta (47%), Atacama (31%) and Tarapacá (5%).
