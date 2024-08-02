India launches 2 GW solar, storage tender

From pv magazine India

Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has invited bids for setting up 2 GW of solar PV power projects with energy storage systems (ESS) in India. The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate basis. These can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission system.

SECI will enter into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders for a period of 25 years. Power procured by SECI from the projects has been provisioned to be sold to the different buying entities in India

ESS of at least 0.5 MW/2 MWh capacity for 1 MW solar project capacity must be installed as part of the project. ESS charged using a source other than solar power would not qualify as solar power. ESS may be owned by the developer or tied up separately with a third party, for supply of power. The ESS technology can be changed by the developer at any time during the term of the PPA.

A developer must offer a single bid for a minimum of 50 MW of contracted capacity and a maximum of 1,000 MW, in multiples of 10 MW.

“Bidders who have already commissioned solar PV projects or are in the process of constructing such projects and have untied capacity may also participate. In such case, they will be given the benefit of a longer period of PPA, commensurate to the duration between the actual date of commencement of supply of power and scheduled commencement of supply date,” states the tender document.