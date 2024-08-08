Israel mandates rooftop solar on new big buildings, targets 3.5 GW by 2040

The Israeli National Planning and Building Council has approved regulations requiring new buildings to install rooftop PV systems, according to a statement from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. The rules apply to all new non-residential buildings with rooftop areas of more than 250 square meters and detached residential buildings with roofs larger than 100 square meters.

“We estimate that these historic regulations will lead to the installation of tens of thousands of additional renewable energy production facilities, with a total installed capacity of up to 3,500 megawatts by 2040,” the ministry said.

The regulatory filing states that detached residential houses must install PV systems with a minimum capacity of 5 kW. New non-residential buildings under 42 meters in height must install PV capacity equal to half of their rooftop area divided by 10. However, non-residential buildings can opt for smaller systems if they qualify for another regulatory program designed to expedite installations.

“The regulations include exceptions where they will not apply – for example, sheds or additions to preserved buildings,” the statement said. “They also grant city engineers the authority to exempt buildings from installing the photovoltaic system in cases where the building has unique architectural value or where the roof is designated for future construction and installing the system would hinder the realization of that plan.”

After the National Council for Planning and Building approves the terms, the Israeli Minister of Interior Moshe Arbel will sign the regulations to make them official.

“This initiative will save money for residents, enable them to consume electricity during emergencies, increase Israel's energy independence, and reduce air pollution,” said Energy Minister Eli Cohen.