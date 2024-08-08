Sundrive cuts jobs, restructures ahead of solar tech commercialization

From pv magazine Australia

Sundrive Solar, a Sydney-based copper-plated solar cell manufacturer, has announced a restructuring plan as a necessary step to the next phase of commercialization.

A number of employees have been laid off. CEO Vincent Allen has assumed the role of chief technical officer, replaced by former Chief Operating Officer Natalie Malligan.

“As part of the review, Sundrive has made the difficult decision to streamline its operations, resulting in some members of the team departing the business,” said the company in a statement. “Sundrive is supporting all affected employees through this process. This decision was not made lightly but we believe it is necessary to support Sundrive’s long-term success in continuing to deliver world-leading solar technology breakthroughs.”

Sundrive has secured an AUD 11 million ($7.2 million) Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) grant to expand from prototype scale to a commercial capacity of more than 100 MW per year. It had previously received AUD 3 million in ARENA funding to demonstrate copper metallization technology to the prototype scale.

In early 2024, Sundrive partnered with energy company AGL to develop a solar manufacturing facility at a former coal plant site in New South Wales.