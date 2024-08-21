Sineng Electric turns on 150 MW/300 MWh of storage in China

Sineng Electric has announced the recent completion of a 150 MW/300 MWh standalone energy storage power station in Guangxi, China. The facility includes BESS containers, a 220 kV booster station, and PCS.

“Our 4MW central PCS medium voltage (MV) turnkey solution has been instrumental in achieving this success,” the company said. “It stands out for its high power density, which significantly reduces both the floor space required and the overall investment costs associated with utility-scale energy storage projects. The phase change heat dissipation technology ensures effective thermal management, guaranteeing the system’s long lifespan and exceptional performance.”

It said the PCS features an IP65 protection rating, which enables it to operate in challenging environmental conditions. It also claimed that the modular design of the system at the component level simplifies its maintenance.

“This energy storage project now plays a critical role in peak shaving, thereby balancing the supply and demand of electricity,” the company said. “By supporting the integration of renewable energy, it enhances the resilience of the grid infrastructure.”