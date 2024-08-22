ABB delivers automation solutions for 10 GW of renewables in India

From pv magazine India

ABB has delivered an automation solution for 10 GW of renewable energy plants in India. Starting with a 100-MW project about seven years ago, the company has reached the 10 GW milestone with more than 300 renewable energy projects across the country using its Internet of Things (IoT)-based PLC solution.

ABB’s PLC-based SCADA system helps gather and analyze real-time data to run the plant optimally and enable low maintenance. With this, operators can easily monitor and analyze key parameters of the plant and get complete visibility of plant operations. Delivered as part of ABB’s Drive Products offering, the utility-scale SCADA solution helps reduce the cost and risk of investment in operating renewable energy plants.

“As India accelerates its transition to a clean energy mix, technology is playing a crucial role in optimizing the capture of renewable energy and ensuring the seamless operation of renewable energy plants. Our solution remains at the center of this, helping enable efficient operations of hybrid plants, including solar, wind and battery energy storage system (BESS),” said AR Madhusudan, president of drive products for ABB India.

Renewable applications often require complex safety calculations driven by the need to process vast amounts of information to safely supervise the permissible range for temperature, pressure, and more. BESS play a critical role in balancing the intermittent availability of renewable energy with the required power demand via power storage, ensuring consistent power supply. Simultaneously, there is a need to safely monitor and control these complex renewable processes.

ABB’s cybersecure SCADA system utilizes its AC500 PLC to monitor key parameters and regulate plant operations in compliance with Indian grid code guidelines. It also helps generate customized reports with required analytics, catering to the diverse needs of renewable energy plants, including hybrid plants consisting of wind, solar and BESS.

ABB has a strong footprint in the solar segment and has partnered with major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies that are building projects across India.