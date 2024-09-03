The Hydrogen Stream: US government offers $62 million for hydrogen tech

The US Department of Energy has announced nearly $62 million for 20 projects across 15 states to advance clean hydrogen technologies. The majority of the funds, $40 million, will develop and demonstrate low-cost, standardized hydrogen fueling stations for medium- and heavy-duty trucks. The government will also allocate $8.5 million to develop components for gaseous and liquid hydrogen fueling for these vehicles, and $7 million will support permitting, safety, and community engagement in hydrogen projects.
An international research team has studied how hydrogen injection into existing natural gas infrastructure could affect the 115 million gas meters in the EU distribution network. “The information available in the literature and confirmed by manufacturers creates confidence in the technical capability of the meters to handle H2NG mixtures,” the researchers said in their paper, “Hydrogen in natural gas grids: prospects and recommendations about gas flow meters,” which was recently published in the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy. The paper highlights the range of manufacturers and models on the market, analyzing their performance and risks.
Fortescue Future Industries will invest AUD 21.9 million ($14.5 million) to acquire a 39.8% stake in HyTerra. HyTerra is exploring for white hydrogen and helium in Kansas, using conventional extraction techniques.
Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) said it has allocated capacity to 11 companies in its second 1.5 GW electrolyzer manufacturing tender under the production-linked incentives scheme. The tender attracted bids from 23 companies for a total annual capacity of 2,847 MW.
Hypermotive has unveiled the X-M1, a suite of hardware and software products for hydrogen fuel cell power generation tailored to marine applications, including cruise ships, ferries, workboats, and motor yachts. “Developed in collaboration with Honda and supported by Hypermotive’s System-X technology, X-M1 is a scalable, modular hydrogen fuel cell power system,” said the company. This collaboration represents the first proof of concept for Honda’s latest hydrogen fuel cell system in Europe. Hypermotive is currently developing X-M1, with proof of concept trials planned for 2025.
