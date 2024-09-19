GE Vernova releases 2,000 V (DC) utility-scale inverter

US-based GE Vernova has introduced a new 2,000 V (DC) utility-scale inverter. It said in a statement that the Flexinverter 2000 Vdc Solar Power Station has up to 6.0 MVA output power.

The company said that the Flexinverter 2000 Vdc will debut in a multi-megawatt solar park as part of a pilot installation in North America, which is expected to become operational by the first quarter of 2025.

“GE Vernova will provide the 2,000 Vdc (DC) inverter for the solar park, while Shoals Technologies will supply the electrical balance of system solutions,” the company added. “The other collaborating supplier will provide the PV modules.”

The new product combines an inverter, medium-voltage transformer, and various configurable options, including GPS-enabled fault timestamping and revenue-grade metering. It features an air-cooled system. Its maximum power station efficiency at 40 C is rated at 98.4%, and its max inverter efficiency at 40 C is 99.1%.

“In 2012, GE Vernova was the first to introduce the 1500 Vdc inverter to the market. Now, with the 2000 Vdc architecture, the company is once again reducing the levelized cost of energy (LCoE) for solar PV installations,” the company said. “The inverter can boost power output by 30% within the same footprint, reducing costs and improving scalability for solar farms.”

The system is housed in a standard 20-foot ISO-high cube container, measuring 6.1 meters long, 2.4 meters wide, and 2.9 meters high. It weighs approximately 19,700 kg and has an operating temperature of -10 C to 55 C.