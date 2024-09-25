Array Technologies unveils 77-degree solar tracker stow for hail protection

Array Technologies says it has developed a 77-degree solar tracker stow designed to protect solar assets from hail and high winds by responding to severe weather events.

Array Technologies single-axis tracker and bifacial PV modules

Image: Array Technologies

From pv magazine USA

Array Technologies, a utility-scale PV tracker supplier, said at the RE+ solar industry conference in September that it is developing a new solar tracker with a 77-degree stowing tilt capability.

The tracker is designed to tilt panels to 77 degrees, protecting them from hail and heavy wind damage during severe weather events.

“Due to the rising frequency of multimillion-dollar hail damage, the need for reliable and effective hail mitigation has never been greater,” said the company.

Array Technologies has built the new high-tilt tracker on its proven DuraTrack mounting design, supported by the Array SmarTrack Hail Alert Response software. The tracker is part of the company's ongoing efforts to enhance the resilience and efficiency of solar systems in hail-prone areas.

Earlier this year, it launched its Hail Alert Response software and SkyLink tracker system, along with a study on the effectiveness of its patented passive wind stow technology.

Features of the 77-degree stow system:

  • 77-degree stow capability: The new steep angle hail tracker will feature a high-tilt angle stow in either direction, regardless of wind speed or direction, offering hail and wind protection. The company said this angle offers all the advantages of passive wind stow, including up to 5% energy gain compared to active stow trackers.
  • Integrated hail mitigation: Combining high-angle hail stow with ARRAY’s Hail Alert Response and Passive Wind Stow capabilities, the tracker is designed to mitigate hail risk proactively and reactively.
  • Durability enhancements: Updates, including a new bearing housing, larger gear rack, and an advanced damper, will allow for a steeper angle hard stop, enhancing the system’s resilience in severe hail conditions

The product is expected to be available by early 2026.

