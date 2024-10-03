U.S. installs 3 GW / 10.5 GWh of energy storage in Q2 2024

From ESS News
Energy storage installations in the United States continue to grow as the share of intermittent renewable energy generation from sources like solar and wind expands, presenting a need for storing and dispatching electricity for when it is needed most.
A quarterly report from Wood Mackenzie tackling Q2 2024 showed that across segments, U.S. developers commissioned 3,011 MW and 10,492 MWh of energy storage. It represents the second-largest capacity add in a quarter, and trails only Q4 2023 in total capacity, when 13,437 MWh came online.
The top markets thus far in 2024 accounted for most of the activity, with California, Arizona, and Texas responsible for 85% of installations. Across all segments, the industry is expected to deploy 12.8 GW/ 36.9 GWh in 2024.
