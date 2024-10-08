The Hydrogen Stream: Infinity sends fuel cell to NASA for lunar testing

Infinity says it has delivered a fuel cell prototype to NASA for ground testing, aimed at demonstrating a regenerative energy storage system for potential lunar applications.

Image: Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen

Share

Infinity has delivered a fuel cell prototype to NASA for ground testing, aimed at demonstrating a regenerative energy storage system for potential lunar applications. The company is advancing technology under NASA's Game Changing Development Regenerative Fuel Cell project. It said it recently achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing an initial 500-hour life test and delivering the test article to NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Infinity, based in Connecticut, specializes in hydrogen fuel cells and electrolyzers for aerospace applications. Its Advanced Passive Water Removal (APWR) fuel cell features patented technology allows for passive water management in microgravity and operation in the thermal vacuum of space.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has signed the Low-Carbon Hydrogen Development Program (PHBC) into law. Law No. 14,990/2024, published on Sept. 30, 2024, enables tax credits for buyers and sellers of low-carbon hydrogen. The program allocates BRL 18.3 billion ($3.35 billion) for distribution through a competitive process between 2028 and 2032, with specific regulations to be developed. Minister of Mines and Energy Alexandre Silveira has also announced the availability of approximately BRL 6 billion for investments aimed at decarbonizing the industry through hydrogen hubs globally, in collaboration with the Climate Investment Funds (CIF).

Adani Total Gas has commissioned its hydrogen blending system and in-situ hydrogen generation at Adani Shantigram in Ahmedabad, India. The joint venture between Adani Group and France's TotalEnergies said the project would provide uninterrupted hydrogen-blended natural gas to 4,000 domestic and commercial consumers. 

Sonangol has signed an agreement with CWP and Germany's Conjuncta and Gauff to develop the Barra do Dande green hydrogen project in Angola. The deal includes the facility's design, licensing, financing, engineering, and construction. CWP said that the project aims to use spare capacity from existing hydroelectric power generation to produce green hydrogen and its derivatives, with electrolysis capacity planned to reach up to 600 MW. The initiative is expected to be the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa, with annual ammonia production from the first phase projected at 400,000 tons and plans for future capacity increases for export to European markets.

Egypt Green Hydrogen (EGH) will secure €30 million ($32.98 million) for a hydrogen project in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), the largest industrial cluster in Egypt. KGAL Investment Management GmbH, the fund manager mandated by Germany's development bank KfW, had reviewed a total of 98 applications from seven countries. The contract was officially signed this week at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference. The second round of applications is expected to start in winter 2024-25.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Waaree unveils 730 W dual-glass heterojunction solar module
07 October 2024 Waaree has showcased an n-type dual-glass photovoltaic panel with a power conversion efficiency of up to 23.5%.