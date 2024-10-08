The Hydrogen Stream: Infinity sends fuel cell to NASA for lunar testing

Infinity has delivered a fuel cell prototype to NASA for ground testing, aimed at demonstrating a regenerative energy storage system for potential lunar applications. The company is advancing technology under NASA's Game Changing Development Regenerative Fuel Cell project. It said it recently achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing an initial 500-hour life test and delivering the test article to NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Infinity, based in Connecticut, specializes in hydrogen fuel cells and electrolyzers for aerospace applications. Its Advanced Passive Water Removal (APWR) fuel cell features patented technology allows for passive water management in microgravity and operation in the thermal vacuum of space.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has signed the Low-Carbon Hydrogen Development Program (PHBC) into law. Law No. 14,990/2024, published on Sept. 30, 2024, enables tax credits for buyers and sellers of low-carbon hydrogen. The program allocates BRL 18.3 billion ($3.35 billion) for distribution through a competitive process between 2028 and 2032, with specific regulations to be developed. Minister of Mines and Energy Alexandre Silveira has also announced the availability of approximately BRL 6 billion for investments aimed at decarbonizing the industry through hydrogen hubs globally, in collaboration with the Climate Investment Funds (CIF).