Italy preps energy storage auctions

From ESS News

Italian Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto, has signed a decree approving the establishment of a centralized electricity storage system.

With the European Commission having approved plans submitted by Italy in December 2023, Pichetto’s signature enables electricity TSO Terna to organize tenders to procure energy storage capacity.

The ministry wrote, “The measure that will allow Terna to start the procurement procedures enters the operational phase, with a first auction aimed at electrochemical storage systems to be held as early as the first half of 2025.”

