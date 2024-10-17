South Australia earmarks regions for large-scale renewables

From pv magazine Australia

The South Australian government is seeking feedback on two areas earmarked for release for development of large-scale renewable energy projects in the Whyalla and Gawler Ranges regions, 385 km and 560 km, respectively, northwest of Adelaide.

The release areas, as determined by the South Australian government’s Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Act 2023 (HRE Act), which expedites the development of hydrogen projects, include Native Title Determination lands, pastoral lands, prescribed Crown lands, and state waters.

The 5,200 square km Upper Eyre Peninsula area of the Gawler Ranges East and the 6,500 square km Upper Spencer Gulf region known as Whyalla West have been mapped for their solar and wind development potential, and proximity to transmission and utilities.

Renewable energy developers are being asked to identify specific areas in the released zones, which are of interest to develop projects.

The Upper Spencer Gulf has an emerging green hydrogen and green iron sector and both areas are close to existing government projects including the Hydrogen Jobs Plan and Port Bonython Hydrogen Hub, which already have existing gas, petroleum, geothermal, mineral exploration and production and gas storage licences.

The HRE Act specifically facilitates and manages co-existence between renewable energy and mining activities, with both Whyalla West and Gawler Ranges East already identified as highly prospective for mineral resources, critical minerals and strategic metals, including gold, iron, silver, lead and zinc.