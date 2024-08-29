Australian hydrogen project secures development approval

From pv magazine Australia

The South Australian Hydrogen Jobs Plan (HJP) has secured development approval, subject to conditions, from state and federal agencies for the construction and operation of hydrogen electrolyzers, storage, and a hydrogen-fueled power plant.

The HJP is the 200 MW Whyalla hydrogen power plant, 380 km northwest of Adelaide. It includes 250 MW of electrolyzers, 200 MW of power generation, and a storage pipeline for up to 100 tons of renewable hydrogen.

The electrolyzers will create hydrogen from water using excess renewable energy generated from solar and wind during the day, while the power plant will be fueled by the renewable hydrogen.

The government has engaged Adelaide-based transmission company ElectraNet to connect the HJP to the South Australian grid. ElectraNet will build, own, operate, and maintain two greenfield 275 kV substations and about 9 km of transmission line.

The Office of Hydrogen Power SA (OHPSA) is delivering the project, with early contractor involvement from Perth-based ATCO Australia, Sydney-based BOC Australia, and Adelaide-based Epic Energy. ATCO and BOC are supplying end-to-end solutions including the 250 MW electrolyzers, 100% hydrogen-operated, fast-startup GE Vernova turbines, and the on-site storage.

South Australian Premier Tom Koutsantonis said the approval of the Hydrogen Jobs Plan development application shows the state is delivering a world-leading renewable hydrogen facility in the Upper Spencer Gulf.

“It’s also being done in a manner that is safe and minimises any negative impact on the local environment and Whyalla community,” said Koutsantonis.

The South Australian government has committed more than AUD 593 million ($402.7 million) to the Hydrogen Jobs Plan to build the 200 MW Whyalla hydrogen power plant by 2026, with aims to unlock pipelines of renewable energy developments and enhance South Australia’s grid security through new dispatchable generation.