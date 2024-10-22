New hot-dip galvanized screw for ground-mounted PV

From pv magazine Spain

Elementos de Sujeción Galvanizados (ESG) has developed a hot-dip galvanized ground screw for ground-mounted PV plants.

The screw features a metal structure with a helix that drives directly into the ground, eliminating the need for excavation or concrete foundations.

ESG said it works efficiently in various soil types and reduces environmental impact. The company also claimed that it offers quick, easy installation without heavy machinery or complex procedures.

ESG said that the screw is designed to withstand high loads.

“In a standard model, the minimum torque of the screw is 2,100 nm, so if we calculate that the weight of a solar table with 10 modules is 250 kg to 300 kg, the screw could perfectly support it,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

ESG has customized its ground screw design to meet project specifications, adjusting materials, dimensions, and characteristics based on client needs. The company also offers a hot-dip galvanizing finish that complies with the UNE EN ISO 1461 standard, ensuring corrosion resistance and durability for more than 30 years without maintenance.

“This method allows for a significant reduction in both installation time and cost while providing optimal stability and strength,” the spokesperson said. “Its robust design makes it an ideal solution for supporting solar panels and other lightweight infrastructure.”