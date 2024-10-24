Sunrun, New York utility embark on residential virtual power plant

From pv magazine USA
California-based clean energy developer Sunrun has activated a residential solar VPP program in New York’s Orange and Rockland Utilities (O&R) service area, featuring more than 300 solar-plus-storage installations.
Sunrun is coordinating with the utility to discharge stored energy in participating batteries to the electric grid during periods of peak demand. The systems also serve as sources of backup power to the homes of participating customers, who receive a free or discounted home battery in exchange for participating in the 10-year program.
The Sunrun-managed power plant was initiated by O&R and approved as a demonstration project by the New York State Public Service Commission. Sunrun receives revenue from O&R based on the installed base of battery storage.
“This is an important step toward the future of fortifying New York’s energy grid, utilizing innovation to build a more affordable and reliable way to deliver power.,” said Mary Powell, the CEO of Sunrun. “We are excited to see residents of New York benefit from the sharing of stored solar power.”
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine USA website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.