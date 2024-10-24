Sunrun, New York utility embark on residential virtual power plant

From pv magazine USA

California-based clean energy developer Sunrun has activated a residential solar VPP program in New York’s Orange and Rockland Utilities (O&R) service area, featuring more than 300 solar-plus-storage installations.

Sunrun is coordinating with the utility to discharge stored energy in participating batteries to the electric grid during periods of peak demand. The systems also serve as sources of backup power to the homes of participating customers, who receive a free or discounted home battery in exchange for participating in the 10-year program.

The Sunrun-managed power plant was initiated by O&R and approved as a demonstration project by the New York State Public Service Commission. Sunrun receives revenue from O&R based on the installed base of battery storage.

“This is an important step toward the future of fortifying New York’s energy grid, utilizing innovation to build a more affordable and reliable way to deliver power.,” said Mary Powell, the CEO of Sunrun. “We are excited to see residents of New York benefit from the sharing of stored solar power.”

