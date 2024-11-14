Australia hits 4 million rooftop PV installations, reaching 25 GW of capacity

Australia has recorded its 4 millionth rooftop solar installation, boasting 25 GW of total capacity, including 3.15 GW added in the last year.
Australian Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said the 4 millionth solar installation is a milestone for the nation.
“We’re lucky to call the sunniest continent on earth ‘home’, which means we’ve got access to the cheapest and cleanest renewable energy resource at our fingertips,” Bowen said. “Aussie homeowners know rooftop solar is a no-brainer when it comes to bringing down bills, which is why we have been installing about 300,000 rooftop systems a year and there is no sign of that slowing down.”
Bowen attributed the solar uptake to the Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme (SRES), which reduces upfront installation costs by about 30%.
